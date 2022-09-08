fbpx
Published September 8, 2022

Nick Kyrgios leaves U.S. Open with $32,500 in fines

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player's box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios racked up $32,500 in fines during the U.S. Open, including $14,000 for his racket-smashing tirade after losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

The final sanction was issued Wednesday. Kyrgios was fined five times total during his run in New York, including discipline for bad language and spitting.

The fines are automatically deducted from his winnings, which totaled $473,200 — $445,000 for singles and $28,200 for doubles.

The $14,000 fine for a single infraction was the largest handed down at this year’s U.S. Open. Kyrgios smashed his racket after falling to Khachanov in five sets on Tuesday.

Prior to the Open, Kyrgios had racked up about $540,000 in fines over his career, more than any other active player, according Australia’s The Canberra Times.

–Field Level Media

