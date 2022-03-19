NHL roundup: Sabres’ Dustin Tokarksi ends 8-year shutout drought

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves for his first shutout in eight years and Tage Thompson scored at 3:07 of overtime to lift the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 1-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Tokarski’s only previous shutout came on March 16, 2014, when he made 29 saves for the Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo.

Tage scored when Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom came out of his net and whiffed on a clearing attempt, giving Thompson an empty net. Buffalo improved to 5-3-0 in its past eight games.

Markstrom made 33 saves for the Flames, who lost for just the third time in their past 18 home games (15-1-2).

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

Alex Ovechkin notched a shootout goal as Washington pushed its point streak to eight games by defeating Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson and Ovechkin scored in regulation for the Capitals, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 17 shots plus all three Carolina attempts in the shootout.

Seth Jarvis scored two goals and Vincent Trocheck had the other goal for the Hurricanes in regulation. Carolina’s Antti Raanta made 37 saves.

Panthers 3, Ducks 0

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first NHL shutout as Florida sent host Anaheim to its sixth straight loss (0-4-2).

Joe Thornton also tallied for Florida, which rebounded after having a seven-game point streak snapped a night earlier in a 5-3 defeat at Vegas. It might have been a costly win, however, as Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad sustained a lower-body injury early in the first period and didn’t return.

Knight, a 20-year-old Connecticut native, was appearing in his 27th career NHL game and making his 23rd start. John Gibson stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced for the Ducks.

Bruins 4, Jets 2

Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 remaining in the third period to lift Boston to a victory at Winnipeg.

Charlie McAvoy scored and set up a goal, Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also tallied and Charlie Coyle notched three assists as the Bruins improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and denied Nikolaj Ehlers on a penalty shot in the first period for Boston.

Adam Lowry and Ehlers scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for the Jets, who had won four of their previous five games.

Avalanche 5, Sharks 3

Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists to lead visiting Colorado past San Jose.

Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored goals, Nathan MacKinnon dished out three assists and Paval Francouz made 25 saves for Colorado, which won its third straight game. Mikko Rantanen also had two assists.

Erik Karlsson, Jeffrey Viel and Rudolfs Balcers each scored for San Jose, which lost its third consecutive game (0-2-1). Zach Sawchenko finished with 24 saves.

Senators 3, Flyers 1

Josh Norris scored the go-ahead goal with 10:44 remaining and host Ottawa snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Philadelphia. The Flyers’ season-worst road winless streak reached 12 games.

Tim Stutzle scored his 14th goal of the season, Alex Formenton recorded a goal with an assist and Anton Forsberg stopped 28 shots for the Senators, who won for just the third time in their last 11 games.

Cam Atkinson notched his 23rd goal for Philadelphia. Martin Jones made 33 saves in the loss.

