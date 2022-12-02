NHL roundup: Predators rally late, defeat Devils in OT

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mikael Granlund scored with nine seconds remaining in the third period and Ryan Johansen tallied 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in Newark, N.J.

Granlund cleaned up a rebound in front of the net to forge a 3-3 tie. Nashville rode that momentum into overtime and took advantage of New Jersey’s turnover in its own end before Johansen scored from the right hashmarks for his fifth career overtime goal.

Johansen, who collected two goals and an assist, scored 11 seconds into the first period to tie David Legwand’s record for the fastest game-opening goal in franchise history. Colton Sissons tallied late in the first period and Juuse Saros made 25 saves as the Predators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Kevin Bahl, Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz scored 2:38 apart early in the second period for the Devils, who lost for just the second time in their past 18 games (16-1-1). Jack Hughes and Erik Haula each notched two assists.

Kraken 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Rookie Matty Beniers scored on a breakaway seven seconds into overtime as Seattle extended the longest winning streak in franchise history to seven games with a victory over visiting Washington.

Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle, which overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 12-1-1 in its past 14 games. Andre Burakovsky and Vince Dunn each had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the victory.

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist and Martin Fehervary also tallied for the Capitals, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight road games (1-4-3). Alex Ovechkin had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Panthers 5, Canucks 1

Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling, and Ryan Lomberg each scored within a 59-second span during the first period of Florida’s win at Vancouver. It was the fastest three goals scored in Panthers history.

Tkachuk had two assists to go with his goal, and Sam Bennett scored the Panthers’ other two goals. Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots. Dakota Joshua tallied Vancouver’s only goal.

Florida won for only the second time in its past eight games (2-3-3), and the victory ended an 0-1-2 winless streak. The Canucks lost their second consecutive game and also lost goalie Thatcher Demko to an apparent lower-body injury in the first period.

Canadiens 2, Flames 1

Cole Caufield’s third-period, power-play goal broke a deadlock and goaltender Jake Allen sparkled to give visiting Montreal a victory over Calgary.

Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who have won three of four games and kicked off a four-game road trip with a gritty win. Allen made 45 saves — 21 in the third period alone — in a brilliant performance. Sean Monahan, making his first return to Calgary after nine seasons with the Flames, collected two assists.

Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames, who have lost four of five games (1-3-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots in the loss.

Kings 5, Coyotes 3

Anze Kopitar scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to lead Los Angeles to a victory over visiting Arizona.

It was the 41st multi-goal game of Kopitar’s career and his first this season. Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore and Carl Grundstrom also scored goals for Los Angeles, which won for just the second time in its past seven games (2-2-3).

Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist and Nick Bjugstad and Christian Fischer also scored goals for Arizona, which fell to 1-5-2 in its past eight games.

Lightning 4, Flyers 1

Nicholas Paul scored two goals, Ian Cole added one goal and one assist and Tampa Bay defeated host Philadelphia.

Ross Colton scored a goal, Corey Perry had two assists and Steven Stamkos earned an assist for his 1,000th career point to help the Lightning win for the seventh straight visit to Philadelphia. Tampa Bay improved to 7-2-0 in its past nine games overall.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Avalanche 6, Sabres 4

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals with three assists and J.T. Compher scored twice and also added two assists as Colorado struck four times in the second period for a win in Buffalo.

After being humbled in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Winnipeg, the Avalanche went 3-for-6 on the power play to win for the fourth time in five road contests. It was MacKinnon’s fifth career five-point game and first of the season. Colorado also got a goal from Artturi Lehkonen and an empty-netter via Mikko Rantanen to extend its winning streak over Buffalo to eight games.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens each had a goal with two assists for the Sabres, who took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Hurricanes 6, Blues 4

Jordan Martinook scored three goals, including the game-winner, as the visiting Carolina erased a 2-0 second-period deficit to beat St. Louis.

Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, and Burns also logged an assist. Antti Raanta stopped 12 of 15 shots for Carolina before Pyotr Kochetkov took over in the third period and saved 10 of 11 shots to earn the victory.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and earned an assist for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Wild 5, Oilers 3

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to lead host Minnesota to a win against Edmonton in St. Paul.

Kaprizov extended a career-best 10-game point streak and set a franchise record with his ninth straight game with an assist. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which had a three-game win streak come to an end.

Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3

Kasperi Kapanen’s tiebreaking goal midway through the third period gave Pittsburgh a win over visiting Vegas.

Kapanen, McGinn and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have points in seven of their past eight games.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of four.

Stars 5, Ducks 0

Jason Robertson delivered his third career hat trick and Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout of the season as Dallas cruised to a victory over visiting Anaheim.

Robertson has a league-leading 22 goals on the season, and extended his point streak to 17 games (20 goals, 12 assists), tied for the third longest in the Dallas Stars/Minnesota North Stars franchise history.

Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row and seven of eight.

–Field Level Media