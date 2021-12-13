NHL postpones three Flames’ games due to COVID

Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter on his bench against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL announced that the Calgary Flames’ next three games will be postponed after the team put six players in the COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and a member of the training staff entered the protocol.

Calgary’s game at Chicago on Monday, as well as at Nashville on Tuesday and at home vs. Toronto on Thursday have all been postponed with makeup dates yet to be announced. The Flames last played on Saturday, a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The NHL has not addressed the Flames’ schedule beyond Thursday. They’re scheduled to host Columbus on Saturday.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule,” the NHL said in a statement. “The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.”

This marks the third time the league has had to postpone games due to a COVID outbreak. The New York Islanders had two games postponed in November, while the Ottawa Senators had three called.

