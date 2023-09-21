NHL approves sale of Senators to Michael Andlauer

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In a unanimous vote, the NHL Board of Governors approved the sale of the Ottawa Senators to businessman Michael Andlauer on Thursday.

Andlauer spent nearly $1 billion to purchase a large majority stake in the team, a deal that was agreed to in June. As part of the deal, 10 percent of the franchise will be owned by Anna and Olivia Melnyk, the daughters of late owner Eugene Melnyk.

Eugene Melnyk had owned the franchise since 2003. He died last year from an illness at age 62.

“The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the game,” Andlauer said in a statement. “My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

“Thank you to the NHL and the Melnyk family for the opportunity to make this a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. Thank you also to my equity partners and advisors on the transaction, who like me are aligned and committed to bringing on- and off-ice success to the National Capital Region.”

Andlauer, 57, shared plans for a new arena for the Senators as part of his bid.

–Field Level Media