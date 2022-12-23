New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL’s gambling policy

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go again. We thought Calvin Ridley’s suspension would serve as what not to do, but apparently, Miles Austin wanted to try his hand at gambling on sports events. Maybe it’s a receiver thing.

Austin, who is best known for being a two-time Pro Bowl player with the Dallas Cowboys during his ten-year NFL career, now acts, or used to act, as the New York Jets wide receivers coach this season. He was not present for Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

Now we know why.

According to Tom Pelissero, Austin has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Naturally, many would immediately guess that he bet on Zach Wilson having another rough performance, but that isn’t the case at all.

Miles Austin didn’t bet on football games

Austin, who has been coaching with the Jets since 2021, didn’t get suspended for betting on NFL games. Yet, sports gambling, even if it may be legal in many states, is still prohibited for all team and league personnel.

While the standard suspension for gambling in the NFL is a minimum of one year, Austin plans to appeal the penalty. In the interim, Austin has been fully cooperating with the league’s investigation into the matter.

Austin’s attorney has since released a statement commenting on the odd situation.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing the suspension. Miles Austin’s attorney Bill Deni’s official statement on suspension

Chances are we’ll be hearing much more about this one as the months go on.