NFL siblings Rodarius and Greedy Williams released on same day by different teams

Brothers Rodarius and Greedy Williams have the incredible honor of being part of a growing group of siblings to play in the NFL. Unfortunately, both players were released from their contracts on Saturday and are now searching for a new football home.

Rodarius, a 26-year-old cornerback, was a sixth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021. A torn ACL limited him to just five games in his rookie season, which also caused him to miss the start of the 2022 league year. Yet, Williams still appeared in three games, starting one and recording his first NFL interception. Yet, the Giants have now released Williams after two seasons with the team.

Greedy, 25, is the younger brother of the two cornerbacks and was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He burst out onto the scene as a rookie, starting 12 games while recording 47 tackles. But a nerve injury in his shoulder would erase his second season in Cleveland. Williams returned for his third season, playing in all 16 games and starting eight while recording two interceptions.

A hamstring injury limited his third season, but Williams still made 11 appearances, including one start. Yet, Williams saw his rookie contract expire, setting him up for unrestricted free agency. Williams was available for just one day before landing a one-year contract with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. After nearly five months on the roster, Williams has been cut from the team.

Yet, somehow both Williams brothers were released on the same exact day and are now looking for another opportunity in free agency just weeks ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Even reaching the NFL is an incredible feat in its own right, but having two siblings from the same family reach the highest level of professional football? That’s incredible. The Williams brothers aren’t the only members of the same family to have the privilege of playing in the NFL, but they’re the latest to be under the spotlight only due to the oddity of being let go on the same day. Now, the two are competing to get noticed by another NFL team.

