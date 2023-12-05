NFL releases Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player’s commitment to making an impact off the field, were released Tuesday.

One player from each team is nominated for what the league deems its “most prestigious honor.”

“These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism,” commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The annual award is part of the NFL Honors presentation, a primetime awards special to be broadcast by CBS on Feb. 8 during Super Bowl week.

A $250,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winner’s choice, with each nominee also receiving funds to contribute.

Here are the nominees from each team:

Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons, Bradley Pinion

Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers, Bradley Bozeman

Chicago Bears, Justin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals, Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns, Anthony Walker Jr.

Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence

Denver Broncos, Garrett Bolles

Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers, De’Vondre Campbell

Houston Texans, Jon Weeks

Indianapolis Colts, Zaire Franklin

Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smoot

Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James Jr.

Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp

Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots, Jonathan Jones

New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants, Saquon Barkley

New York Jets, Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers, Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin

Fans can participate in the selection process by voting on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. When two nominees have the same last name, the full name of the nominee or his X handle must be included.

The award, established in 1970, was renamed to honor the late Walter Payton in 1999. Three current players have won the award — Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and Calais Campbell of the Atlanta Falcons — and wear a special jersey patch to commemorate the award.

–Fiele Level Media