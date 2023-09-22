5 bold NFL predictions for Week 3, including the Buccaneers stunning the Eagles on MNF

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of another week of action in the National Football League, we offer up five bold NFL predictions for some of the games on Sunday and Monday night.

While the NFL Week 3 games began on Thursday night with a matchup between legendary NFC franchises in the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, there are quite a few interesting clashes going down this weekend.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are likely to engage in an offensive shootout, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders renew a decades-old rivalry, and Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncs battle Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in a game featuring an age versus youth quarterback clash.

However, let’s take a look at the five most notable matchups going down on Sept. 24 and 25, and make some bold NFL predictions for those Week 3 games.

5 bold NFL predictions for Week 3

Bakery Mayfield and Buccaneers score shocking upset on Monday night

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have been good this season, however, they have not seemed like the dominant team that they were last year just yet. That could be perfect timing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have been the biggest surprise so far over the first two weeks.

One-time Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has seemingly rediscovered himself in Tampa. He’s limited his mistakes, quickly found chemistry with star receiver Mike Evans, and has been supported by a rock-solid defensive effort from his teammates.

This just seems like that classic early-season wake-up call where a title contender suffers an unexpected loss to a hot team that wakes up the beast for the rest of the season.

Zach Wilson exercises the demons of the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has faced the New England Patriots four times during his career and lost every single time. Could he lose for the fifth time on Sunday? Definitely, but this New York Jets team seems very motivated to prove they are still a contender without Aaron Rodgers, and that they do believe the third-year QB can guide them to a winning season.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2023 – Deshaun Watson falls as brutal stretch continues

Furthermore, the Jets’ defense has not been quite as good as it should be this season, and a big game against a division rival is likely to pull the best out of the unit. Plus, having seen the wild trickery Bill Belichick will throw at him four times before, Wilson is bound to break through and have a strong showing since he has some very talented weapons around him in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams send Cincinnati Bengals to 0-3

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a very rocky start this season. Joe Burrow and the offense have been slow to reignite their chemistry from last year and the defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams have been the opposite as their defense has been solid and their offense has been impressive despite Cooper Kupp having not played a down this season.

Related: Week 3 NFL injury report – Latest on Young and Richardson

Kupp’s massive absence hasn’t mattered because rookie Puca Nacua has been unbelievable to start the season. Cincy just seems in a funk right now, and like the Eagles and Bucs, this one feels built for a surprising Monday night upset.

Deshaun Watson goes for over 300 passing yards versus Tenessee Titans

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson will likely have to throw the ball around even more than usual this week with star running back Nick Chubb out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season. That shift in offensive strategy should be beneficial in Week 3 when they face a Tennessee Titans defense that is one of the worst at slowing down the pass this season.

There is reason to be concerned about whether Watson can recapture his elite form of three years ago, however, even if his passer rating isn’t great on Sunday, the mix of attempts and a favorable matchup should guarantee he throws for over 300 yards this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes throws for 400 yards versus Chicago Bears

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Speaking of defenses that have not been good against the pass, the Chicago Bears are right there among the worst. Over the first two weeks of the season, they have allowed Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield to have strong passing games against them. Now, they will face the big boss Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Evaluating all 32 teams after Week 2

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the Bears over the last week and that is likely to feed into a poor showing on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is likely to take advantage of that with Travis Kelce a little healthier, it’s nearly a lock that the Chiefs tally over 400 passing yards this weekend.