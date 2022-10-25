NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans’ autograph

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday.

The NFL said Tuesday following an investigation into the matter that there was no violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting referees and game officials from “asking players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Video of both game officials stopping and handing a small piece of white paper to Evans minutes after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers went viral on social media.

NFL investigators began talking to the Buccaneers and the officiating crew Monday.

“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lambert, Tripp Sutter and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the NFL said. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches and club staff on gameday– including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”

