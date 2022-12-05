fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 5, 2022

NFL flexes Commanders-Giants to ‘SNF’ in Week 15

Sportsnaut
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) embrace on the field following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL flexed the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Part II to Sunday night in Week 15, supplanting the New England-Las Vegas game.

The visiting Commanders and Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Sunday in their first meeting of the season, leaving the Giants at 7-4-1 and the Commanders at 7-5-1 on the season.

The Commanders have their bye week in Week 14 while the Giants host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) this weekend.

The Patriots-Raiders game is flexed to a late afternoon game. The game features Bill Belichick against his former longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

–Field Level Media

Share: