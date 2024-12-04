NFL coverage map Week 14: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 14. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 14: Early games

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 14 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 14 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 14

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Browns @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo GREEN Jets @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green YELLOW Patriots @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty ORANGE Titans @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta BLUE Broncos @ Raiders CBS 4:05 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis NFL Week 14 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The Browns already beat the Steelers once this season, so this revenge game should be one of the better matchups on the Week 14 NFL schedule. Jameis Winston has created a much-needed spark, but the Steelers have emerged as one of the best teams in the league. As usual, the Browns-Steelers will be a hard-fought battle on both sides of the ball.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

This is a must-win game for the 5-7 Dolphins. Yet, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are coming off a three-game losing streak and will be itching to show they’re better than their 3-9 record suggests. The Jets’ offense has topped 24 points just once this season, but lately, their biggest struggle has been allowing 28.3 PPG over their past three contests.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Both teams are on track for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means anything could happen on Sunday. Yet, both the Jaguars and Titans have shown they can play better throughout stages of the game, just not for four full quarters. Can Will Levis maintain his recent momentum?

Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

The Buccaneers are fighting for the NFC South division lead. Meanwhile, the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league. If Antonio Pierce can’t get his team to compete over the past five games of the season, he could be one-and-done in Vegas. In other words, both teams need to put their best foot forward.

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Two teams battling it out for the NFC West division lead, the Seahawks and Cardinals have had their fair share of ups and downs. Yet with just five games left to play, it’s now or never if they want to secure a playoff spot. Kyler Murray and James Conner are one of the toughest dynamic duos to tackle in the NFL, yet Geno Smith has shown an ability to lead a high-powered passing offense.

NFL TV map Week 14: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Falcons @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Panthers @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez GREEN Saints @ Giants FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Kirk Cousins gets to return to Minnesota, where he spent six seasons of his career. Yet, the Vikings are much better off with a discounted Sam Darnold under center, who’s led them to a 10-2 record thus far. The Vikings are the better team on both sides of the ball, but Cousins could always have a revenge game for the ages.

Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

Bryce Young has taken massive strides over the past few weeks, but now he takes on an Eagles secondary that allows the fewest YPA average in the NFL. Yet, as good as the former No. 1 overall pick has been, Saquon Barkley has been even better. He may even be the MVP favorite at this point.

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

After starting as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Saints have become one of the coldest, entering Week 14 at 4-8. Somehow, the Giants aren’t much worse, sitting at 2-10. Yet, as crazy as it sounds, the Giants might be even worse than their record indicates now that they’ve jettisoned Daniel Jones off the roster and won’t have Dexter Lawrence.

NFL TV map Week 14: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Bears @ 49ers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma NFL Week 14 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

If the Rams want to snag a playoff spot, they’ll have to start winning games they have no business competing in. Meanwhile, the Bills are within one game of taking over the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they can’t afford to slip up now. Two quarterbacks with some of the NFL’s best arms, this could be an exciting one in the climate-controlled SoFi Stadium.

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

At 4-8, the Bears’ playoff hopes are dead. Meanwhile, the 49ers aren’t far behind at 5-7, yet San Francisco still has a chance since the NFC West leader only has seven wins. Caleb Williams is still learning as he goes through his rookie season, but the No. 1 overall pick has flashed greatness, and now he takes on a defense that’s allowed 36.5 PPG over the past two weeks.

Week 14 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 14

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Cleveland Browns versus Pittsburgh Steelers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Browns @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 14

Alaska will see the Atlanta Falcons versus Minnesota Vikings

Hawai’i will see the Carolina Panthers versus Philadelphia Eagles

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Falcons @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Panthers @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 14

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Rams

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 14

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

National NFL broadcasts for Week 14

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 14.