1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 14, including Chargers-Chiefs

With the football calendar flipping to the NFL Week 14 schedule, we have 13 matchups to preview. This week, six teams are on a bye, but there's still plenty of action to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 14 NFL schedule, including an intriguing matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Xavier McKinney intercepts Jared Goff twice, Packers defeat Lions

The upcoming Packers vs. Lions matchup on Thursday night is one of the best games on this week's NFL schedule. A win keeps the Packers in contention for the NFC North crown. Meanwhile, a win for Detroit nearly guarantees the Lions finish first, depending on how the Vikings do down the stretch. The Lions have won ten in a row, but Green Bay is the best team they've faced since Week 9, when the Packers lost by ten points. Watch out for Green Bay to get their revenge, with Xavier McKinney surpassing Kerby Joseph for the most interceptions in the NFL.

Will Levis has 350 yards, 3 TD in Titans win over Jaguars

Will Levis has turned a corner over the past few weeks, giving the Titans second thoughts about who their fuure franchise QB should be. While Tennessee would likely select a replacement if Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are availaible, Levis would be a solid trade chip, especially if he can get the Titans another win with a big game against the Jaguars.

Tyreek Hill tops 150 yards as Dolphins beat Jets

Last year Tyreek Hill was on track to be an NFL MVP finalist before he got hurt and missed a game. This year he's off to a much slower pace, averaging just 54.5 yards per game, his lowest mark since his rookie season. Hill had 130 yards in his season debut, but hasn't topped the century mark since. If the Dolphins have any hope of sneaking into the playoffs, they'll need a big game from their best playmaker.

Sam Darnold gets more yards + TD than Kirk Cousins in Vikings win over Falcons

The Vikings continue to look like geniuses for moving on from Kirk Cousins to sign San Darnold and draft J.J. McCarthy. Meanwhile, the Falcons don't look any better than last season, before they signed a $180M quarterback. Darnold has been excelling in Kevin O'Connell's offense, and we expect that to continue as he outduels Minnesota's former QB.

Saints beat Giants by 10+ points

Neither the Saints or the Giants are where they want to be in the NFL standings. But the Giants are missing several key starters, which could make for an ugly game on Sunday. Plus, Darren Rizzi's still trying to make a strong impression on the front office, hoping to secure the head coaching job on a permanent basis.

Bryce Young gets 4 TD as Panthers beat Eagles

Suddenly, Bryce Young looks like a legitimate future franchise quarterback. He's come just four points away from leading Carolina to victory over the past two weeks, and the Panthers locker room is starting to believe in their young QB. One accomplishment that Young still hasn't achieved is four touchdowns in a single game. But he might need to do so to knock off the Eagles on Sunday.

Myles Garrett records three sacks as Browns beat Steelers

Pittsburgh allows the 11th-most sacks per game, with Russell Wilson sticking in the pocket longer than most quarterbacks. This could set Myles Garrett up for another big game, just like the last time he racked up three sacks against the Steelers, three weeks ago.

Brock Bowers gets career-high 150 yards + rush TD, but Raiders lose to Bucs

He's not among the frontrunners to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Brock Bowers should be. He's on track to break the single-season receiving yardage record for tight ends, but another huge game would improve his OROY candidacy in a big way. Bowers has two 100-yard games in the past three weeks, but he's still waiting for his first rushing touchdown. Don't be shocked if the Raiders get creative and get the ball in Bowers' hands as often as possible.

James Conner and Kyler Murray combine for 150 rush yards as Cardinals beat Seahawks

James Conner and Kyler Murray are a dangerous duo, forcing missed tackles at an elite rate. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have had trouble stopping the run, ranking 25th in YPA allowed. The Cardinals are trying to catch back up to the Seahawks in the NFC West, and a big game from their playmakers could get it done.

Keon Coleman tops 100 receiving yards as Bills crush Rams

The Bills moved on from Stefon Diggs and selected Keon Coleman 33rd overall, putting him in a prime position to become Buffalo's receiving leader. But that hasn't quite happened yet. Yet, the 6-foot-4 receiver has flashed his playmaking talent, with a 125-yard game against Tennessee in late October. With Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir taking attention away, we could see Coleman go off for a career-high 150-yard game.

Bears score season-high 40 points in big win over 49ers

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after nine games, and they've since averaged a respectable 22 points per game. Meanwhile, the 49ers have fallen off the planet, allowing 36.5 PPG over the past two weeks. It could set Chicago up for their highest point output of the season, dropping 40 points in a huge win over the 49ers.

Ladd McConkey has second consecutive 100-yard game as Chargers beat Chiefs

Ladd McConkey has come alive, averaging 107.6 YPG over the past three weeks. Justin Herbert's learning to rely on his rookie receiver more each game, and he may need to do so again to help take down the Chiefs. Kansas City has hit a bit of a rough patch, losing to the Bills, and nearly being defeated by the Panthers and Raiders, which could give Los Angeles just enough leeway to sneak out a big win in Kansas City.

Joe Burrow goes off for 400 yards as Bengals crush Cowboys

