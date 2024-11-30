‘Lot of buzz’ Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a coaching change

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t happy with the results Josh McDaniels was getting, firing the head coach after a 3-5 start in 2023. But the departure of McDaniels cracked open the door for Antonio Pierce to take over on an interim basis. Pierce ended the season with a 5-4 record, earning him the full-time head coaching role for 2024.

Yet, after a 2-10 start, the Raiders are having second questions about their new leader. Pierce may have earned a chance at being an NFL head coach for the first time in his career, but it may not last long.

Antonio Pierce could be ‘one-and-done’ with Las Vegas Raiders

Even when Antonio Pierce was hired, the move was highly-scrutinized. Teams hire coaches with little or no experience all the time, and sometimes they develop into the best leaders in the sport.

But that hasn’t happened with Coach Pierce, at least not yet. Now, there’s some question about how long he’ll be allowed to continue in his current role.

The latest speculation comes after the Raiders’ loss on Black Friday via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who suggests Las Vegas is already considering a coaching change.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty that’s being felt on the part of the coaching staff. They’ve been given no assurances on 2025. There’s a lot of buzz league-wide that Antonio Pierce could be one-and-done as a head coach. “ SI’s Albert Breer on Las Vegas Raiders coaching rumors

There’s no telling how quickly the Raiders are planning to pull the plug on Piece, but doing so after a two-point loss to Kansas City doesn’t seem like the right timing. With just five games left to play, it’s possible the Raiders let him close out the season while privately preparing to vet other candidates.

