Antonio Pierce: A great story, but was the wrong choice for Raiders head coach

Antonio Pierce’s journey from interim head coach to permanent leader of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 was the feel-good story fans needed after a chaotic year. His fiery passion and ability to connect with players won over the locker room and led to a surprising 5-4 record in his interim stint. But while Pierce brought energy and stability during a challenging time, the reality has set in: he’s just not ready to be a full-time NFL head coach.

Antonio Pierce’s inexperience matters

Being an NFL head coach requires more than motivational speeches and a strong presence. It’s about managing game plans, building coaching staffs, and making in-game adjustments — areas where Pierce’s inexperience has been glaringly evident. Before being thrust into the interim role, Pierce had never held a significant coaching position in the NFL beyond being a linebackers coach. His rise to head coach was meteoric, but it skipped essential steps in developing the tools needed to succeed.

Antonio Pierce seems really confident about their matchup against the Chiefs 💀 pic.twitter.com/UyW2LuUqPs — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 27, 2024

Let’s compare Pierce to Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, who took over a similarly struggling franchise in 2021. Campbell inherited a barren roster and went 3-13-1 in his first season. Yet, despite the lack of talent, his team competed hard every week, rarely getting blown out. While it’s evident the Raiders players have not quit on Pierce in 2024, they’ve yet to play four complete quarters of football.

Campbell had spent 10 years as an NFL assistant and interim head coach, including serving as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the New Orleans Saints under Sean Payton, one of the NFL’s best offensive minds.

By contrast, the Raiders under Pierce have been plagued by inconsistent performances. Despite occasional flashes of competitiveness, they’ve endured embarrassing losses, including a 36-22 embarrassing win by the Carolina Panthers on their home field. They have trailed their opponents by double digits in almost every single game this year. These lopsided defeats highlight a team struggling to adjust and execute at the highest level — a direct reflection of coaching.

The perils of Antonio Pierce’s coaching small sample size

Mark Davis’ decision to hire Pierce as the full-time head coach after his interim success is a classic example of overvaluing a small sample size. Winning five of nine games in an interim role is no small feat, but context matters. Many of those wins came against teams with losing records or during favorable circumstances. When matched up against playoff-caliber opponents, Pierce’s Raiders have looked overwhelmed, exposing his lack of strategic depth.

Hiring a head coach based on short-term results and an emotional appeal by players is a gamble that rarely pays off. History is littered with interim coaches who found success over a handful of games only to falter when given the full-time reins. Coaches like Dan Campbell — who turned their franchises around — had years of NFL coaching experience and a clear vision for their teams. While charismatic and relatable, Pierce has not demonstrated the same level of preparedness.

Even if Pierce beats Kansas City again, it won’t change much

Even if the Raiders pull off a miraculous upset against the Chiefs on Black Friday, it shouldn’t overshadow the broader concerns about Pierce’s readiness. The Raiders’ struggles go beyond wins and losses — they’re about execution, discipline, and consistency. No matter how satisfying, one win against a rival would be more about individual effort and motivation than sustainable coaching acumen.

The Raiders have the worst marks in the NFL for



Giveaways (22)

Takeaways (5)

Turnover margin (-17)



The only team to ever finish worst in all of these categories in a season was the 0-16 Browns in 2017 pic.twitter.com/73tQoXoXJa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2024

The NFL isn’t just about getting players to buy in emotionally. It’s about building a culture and system to compete against the league’s best week in and week out. Pierce has not shown he can do that. His inexperience is magnified when facing teams with seasoned coaches who can exploit mismatches and adjust on the fly. The blowout losses and lack of a coherent offensive or defensive identity indicate that Pierce isn’t ready for this level.

The Raiders need a proven leader

Antonio Pierce’s passion and ability to rally players are undeniable, but those qualities alone don’t make him a successful NFL head coach. Mark Davis should have taken a more methodical approach before he hired Pierce, seeking a candidate with proven experience and a track record of success. While the Raiders’ struggles aren’t solely Pierce’s fault, his lack of readiness for the job has compounded the team’s challenges.

The Raiders need stability and direction, something a more experienced NFL coach could provide. Pierce’s story was an uplifting chapter in a turbulent season, but making him the full-time head coach was more rushed than calculated. The NFL demands more than potential — it demands results, consistency, and a leader ready for the rigors of the league.

Pierce, unfortunately, hasn’t proven he’s that leader yet.

