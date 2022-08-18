NFL and NFLPA agree to 11-game Deshaun Watson suspension, historic $5m fine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 smiles during the first quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Cleveland Browns First Home Pre Season Scrimmage Second Scrimmage Preseason

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns can now move forward with their plans for the season without hesitation after the NFL and the players association came to an agreement on an 11-game ban for the embattled quarterback and handed down the biggest fine in league history.

Earlier this month, the league announced that they would appeal the ruling handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson of a six-game suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler. In the July hearings between the league and lawyers for Watson, the NFL reportedly was in search of a year-long suspension. With the league having the ability to appoint the arbitrator to oversee this final hearing on the dispute, things did not look good for Cleveland and their signal-caller.

However, the likelihood of a year-long ban seemed less sure when word came out that the NFL primarily wanted Watson to miss games up until the Browns’ emotionally charged Week 12 matchup against the Texans. However, it seems that the league relented on that desire it will now serve as the first official game for Watson as a member of the Browns according to reports from several league insiders, including ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to.” Report on new watson suspension

What the news means for Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson

This suspension was the Damocles hanging over the organization and Watson’s heads all off-season. While both sides tried to downplay its effect on the here and now, the story grew into a public relations nightmare when it was revealed that as many as 30 women had alleged sexual misconduct by the former Texans star during massage sessions in 2020 and 2019.

The Browns’ decision to pursue Watson and give him a historic guaranteed long-term deal tied the two sides together, for better or worse. It also completely alienated the team’s former QB, Baker Mayfield, to the point where he had to be traded and was unwilling to serve as the fill-in until Watson returned.

Now Jacoby Brissett will serve as the starting signal-caller for the first 11 games of the season. More than enough time for the Browns to be well out of playoff contention by the time Watson returns in Week 12. However, if Brissett can at least keep the team near .500, Watson could quickly take on the role of a new hero in guiding Cleveland back to the playoffs.

The team can now shape the rest of their summer by setting Brissett up for success and moving out from under the dark cloud hovering over them over the last few months. For Watson, as he serves out his suspension he will now look to rebuild his damaged reputation and work towards forgiveness from fans and maybe even his accusers after incurring a historic fine that will now go toward charity.

Deshaun Watson stats (2020): 4,823 passing yards, 33 TD, 7 INT, 112.4 rating

With the NFL filing an appeal, the team and Watson lucked out in being able to get in a little game action during the first week of the NFL preseason. However, the 26-year-old did not look good in his first NFL action in two years.