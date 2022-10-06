Next Royals Manager Odds: Carlos Beltran opens as favorite

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Beltran currently has the best odds to be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals, according to Sportsbetting.ag.

At +400, Beltran is the favorite to take over for Mike Matheny, who was fired on Wednesday night after the Royals went 65-97 and finished last in the American League Central.

Beltran, 45, was drafted by Kansas City in the second round of the 1995 draft. He spent parts of seven seasons with the Royals and hit .287 with 123 home runs and 516 RBIs in 795 games. Beltran also played for the New York Mets, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants during his 20-year career.

Joe Espada trails close behind at +500, while Clayton McCullough, George Lombard and Matt Quatraro all sit at +700.

Espada (Astros), Quatraro (Tampa Bay Rays) and Lombard (Detroit Tigers) are currently bench coaches, while McCullough serves as the first base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable (+800), San Diego Padres interim third base coach Mike Shildt (+850) and former Giants manager Bruce Bochy (+900) are also among the frontrunners.

–Field Level Media