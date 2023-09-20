MLB insider says New York Yankees would be trade contender for disconnected San Diego Padres star

One MLB insider believes that if San Diego Padres star Juan Soto were to hit the trade block in the next six months, the New York Yankees would be very interested in acquiring him.

The San Diego Padres have had a massively disappointing season in 2023. Despite having their largest payroll ever, the team is several games under .500 as they head into the final weeks of the season. Their year has been a huge step back after reaching the National League Championship Series in 2022 and has exposed some growing issues inside the organization.

On Tuesday, The Athletic posted an expose on the “toxic” situation that has been growing in the Pads locker room and front office, due to the management style of head of baseball operations and general manager AJ Preller. One issue that received focus in the report was Juan Soto’s current stance in the locker room with his future with the team up in the air.

“Soto, 24, is the one performing the best on offense, but his uncertain future with the club has left him ‘guarded,’ according to one teammate, and ‘trying to figure out where he’s at,’ according to another member of the club,” The Athletic reported.

New York Yankees were heavily scouting Juan Soto again earlier this summer

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

That unclear outlook for Soto, as well as his trade value, was at the heart of a recent conversation on the New York sports network SNY. When asked about the idea of either the New York Yankees or New York Mets being contenders in a potential Soto trade market, MLB insider Andy Martino claimed that while they would have preferred a deal at either of the last two deadlines, the pinstripes would be very interested because they have been hot for Soto for quite some time.

“They waited too long. They should have sold him at the deadline [this year]. With only a year left of team control, it’s going to be hard to get what a Juan Soto should garner in a trade, and show your fanbase, ‘Look what we got for Soto trade.’ Because of that, I don’t think it’s likely either New York team would be super hot on this, but if I were to pick one I would certainly pick the Yankees because they have been all over Soto ever since he became available from the Washington Nationals a few years ago.

“… And the Yankees were scouting him every day before [this year’s] deadline. Staying on him and hoping he would become available.”

Martino did note that the New York Yankees may not be in favor of any Juan Soto trade that would call for giving up any of their top three prospects. The big question will be what the Padres want with teams willing to give up far less than they would have in a potential deal in August.

All indications are that Soto plans to test free agency for a record-breaking deal in the winter of 2024.