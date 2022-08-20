New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone loses it and slams table after latest loss

The New York Yankees’ awful play in August is finally wearing on manager Aaron Boone, and he couldn’t contain the frustration any longer as he lost his cool during the post-game press conference after another loss on Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees’ play in August has been stunning compared to how outstanding they were for much of the season. While the early signs of an oncoming slump began in July, this month has seen the team hit rock bottom as they have won just four in 18 games in August.

While it might take something epic for them to blow the massive 15.5 game lead they had at one time in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays have closed the gap to seven games. After a 5-2 win on Saturday afternoon. It was their third straight over New York.

New York Yankees manager: ‘If we don’t score, it’s tough to win’

Following the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked the same variation of questions on “why” that he has surely gotten for weeks. And he had just about enough of that and blew a gasket on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. Slamming his hand on the press conference table at one point in trying to convey his frustrations and lack of new answers.

“We gotta play better. Period. And the great thing is [slams hand on table] it’s right in front of us. It’s right here and we can fix it. We can run away with this thing. And we got the dudes in there to do it. If we don’t score, it’s tough to win. And I’ll ask these same questions. Am I perplexed? Yea, I am. “We gotta do better. And the good thing is, 1985, I’m not sure how that season ended for the Yankees, probably second or third place, good thing is we are in first place. And we get to write the script the rest of the way. No one else can get in our way if we go play our game. We gotta stop talking about it [and] go do it.” Aaron Boone following Yankees Saturday loss

The reference to 1985 that Boone made is because Saturday’s loss made some history. As it was the first time the organization had lost six straight series’ since ’85, and the 1980s were not a good time for Yankees baseball.

The Yankees will finish out their four-game series against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon as they look to get their first win since Wednesday.