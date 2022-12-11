New York Yankees preparing offer for All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency

The New York Yankees have already made a major impact in MLB free agency, re-signing reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

Newly-extended front office head Brian Cashman and Co. are not done there. According to several media reports, the Yankees have been in on San Francisco Giants ace and All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon.

We now have this report from Jon Heyman of the NY Post indicating that the Yankees are preparing an offer for Rodon in an attempt to pry him away from Northern California.

“The Yankees are preparing to make an offer to Rodon, their top remaining target, and seem hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic, which shouldn’t come as a surprise the way this winter has gone.” Report on New York Yankees offer to Carlos Rodon

New York has been in on top-end starting pitching talent during MLB free agency. But struck out with both Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom. Though, Rodon has long been one of the team’s top targets. For good reason.

Carlos Rodon stats (2022): 14-8 record, 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 237 strikeouts, 178 innings

It remains to be seen what type of contract Rodon is seeking in free agency. But something north of $30 million annually should be in the cards here. That would also likely fit the Yankees’ payroll “limitations.”

Carlos Rodon as a fit for the New York Yankees

New York lost Jameson Taillon to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. Even before that, the team had a need behind Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in its rotation. The struggles of Frankie Montas after he was acquired from the Oakland Athletics during the in-season MLB trade deadline added another layer to that.

Rodon, 30, wouldn’t come without a risk. He appeared in all of 11 games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons before returning to earlier-career form back in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. With that said, he had never made more than 28 starts in a single season until opening 31 games this past season.