New York Mets general manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges

Construction crewmen work to install the New York Mets logo on top of a new entryway to the stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of the renovations being completed at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Workers were seen installing seats, pouring concrete on the outside walkways, and adding signage around the stadium as the team works out on the backfields during the start of spring training. Tcn Mets A1 04

Things are snowballing pretty darn quickly for the New York Mets, both on the diamond and off it. Following a week of drama between Mets star players and fans in the Big Apple, we’re hearing some more troubling information coming out of the organization.

Various reports earlier on Wednesday indicated that acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested in White Plains NY. at 4:17 a.m. on DUI charges.

The New York Mets have since released a statement regarding the incident.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the statement said. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

The 44 year-old Scott took over as the New York Mets acting general manager back in February after then GM Jared Porter was fired following a report that he sent explicit messages to a female reporter when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs organization back in 2016.

To say that the early stages of Steve Cohen’s tenure as owner in New York has not gone too swimmingly would be an understatement. In addition to the drama between Mets star players and this most-recent incident, the team currently finds itself at 65-67 on the season and 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.