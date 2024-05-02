Elite New York Mets prospect reportedly will make MLB debut Saturday after destroying Triple-A this season

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Kodai Senga and Tyler McGill getting closer to a return, the New York Mets will reportedly promote their top pitching prospect for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Heading into the MLB games today the Mets have hit a slump. After catching fire and winning nine of 10 games in April, the team has now lost seven of their last 10 and has quickly fallen down the MLB Standings in the National League East.

Related: MLB insider says Juan Soto will get a bigger contract than Shohei Ohtani, with a caveat: Will the Mets or Yankees be willing to pay?

Their hitting has been their biggest weakness so far this season, but with no answer coming via a trade, and few players on the farm ready to come in and make a huge impact, the organization has decided to strengthen their pitching staff by promoting one of their best young prospects.

On Thursday, ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel reported “Mets prospect Christian Scott will be called up to make his big league debut, likely on Saturday in Tampa.”

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Scott is the best pitching prospect in the Mets minor league system and is ranked fifth overall on MLB.com. Furthermore, McDaniel has him ranked 99 on his list of the 100 best prospects in baseball right now. The promotion isn’t shocking for the New York Mets since the 24-year-old has been killing it at the team’s Syracuse affiliate this season.

Related: ‘Decent’ chance New York Mets trade Pete Alonso before deadline

Outside of giving up seven long balls that have ballooned his 2024 ERA to 3.20, Christian Scott has posted a 3-0 record in five starts. Over 25.1 innings he has blasted through batters for 36 strikeouts, compared to just six walks. And those seven home runs are more than half of the 12 hits he has given up this year.

He has shown impressive control and nasty movement on his pitches this season as he made a strong case that he was ready for the big leagues weeks ago and was just being wasted at the minor league level in 2024.