New York Jets hold most draft capital in league heading into NFL draft

If you’re a New York Jets fan, the end of the 2021-22 football season couldn’t come soon enough. Seemingly everything went wrong, with few moments to celebrate.

Well, it’s time to raise your glass if you’re a Jets backer because they have an opportunity to win the offseason. Yet as we’ve seen before, that doesn’t necessarily translate to more wins on the football field.

New York Jets hold 2nd-most draft capital since 1999

Of course, there’s a lot of time between now and April’s 2022 NFL Draft, so the New York Jets could still make a trade or two, which could impact their usable draft capital for the player selection process.

But as of now, according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, the Jets have the second-most draft capital among NFL teams since at least 1999 and more than any other current NFL team. The Cleveland Browns in 2018 were the team with more entering the draft.

While it remains to be seen what Jets general manager Joe Douglas does with all the draft assets the franchise has compiled, he at least will have several opportunities to improve the core around Zach Wilson for several years to come.

As the chart shows, the Jets have the most capital in the 2022 NFL Draft by far. They can’t afford to botch this one.

Meanwhile, the team with the least draft capital, the Los Angeles Rams, is coming off a Super Bowl win. There are many ways to peel an orange.

Which draft picks do the New York Jets have?

Here is the full list of selections the New York Jets currently have. Keep in mind, compensatory picks have yet to be handed out, though Gang Green isn’t currently projected to land any.

1st round : 4th and 10th overall

: 4th and 10th overall 2nd round: 35th and 38th overall

35th and 38th overall 3rd round: 69th overall

69th overall 4th round: 109th overall and 115th overall

109th overall and 115th overall 5th round: 145th and 162nd overall

