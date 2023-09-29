New York Jets 3 biggest concerns not named Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pictured in the second half. The Jets lose to the New England Patriots, 15-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Jets have a major Zach Wilson problem. And no matter how much coach Robert Saleh wishes it away, the Jets season could be submarined by the overwhelmed quarterback’s struggles.

That Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending Achilles injury four plays into the season opener is not the fault of anyone. But that the Jets went into a season full of Super Bowl aspirations with Wilson as the primary backup to Rodgers is looking to be a most regrettable decision.

After two failed seasons as the Jets starting QB, Wilson again is near the bottom of all quarterback rankings. And the Jets offense has been ineffective the past two weeks, losing 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys and 15-10 to the New England Patriots. They have scored 42 points in three games and produced three offensive touchdowns.

But as bad as Wilson (44-for-84, 467 yards, 2 TD, 4 interceptions, 57.0 QB rating) has been, the Jets have other major concerns which could submarine their season.

New York Jets offense looks completely out of sync

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For sure, much of this is on Wilson’s shoulders, but the Jets offense has zero rhythm to how it operates. The running game can’t get going because there’re no holes to go through. Wilson seems to have little feel for playing the quarterback position and takes forever to go through his progressions. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett rarely pushes the right buttons with his personnel decisions and play-calling and appears scared to take any chances downfield.

Offseason acquisitions Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb have two catches combined. Hardman and rookie Xavier Gipson, two speedy playmakers, are almost never on the field, removing key options for Wilson. New York’s best blocking tight end Jeremy Ruckert sees a token amount of plays per week, even as the Jets are stuffed time and again in the run game.

And now the struggling line is in a state of flux with Duane Brown on IR with a hip injury. Mekhi Becton, still trying to find his footing after playing one game due to knee issues the past two seasons, has shifted from right tackle to left, protecting Wilson’s blind side. When will rookie Joe Tippmann replace struggling veteran Connor McGovern at center?

There have been hints of excellence, including a 68-yard catch and run TD by Garrett Wilson and 86-yard run by Breece Hall. But not enough.

To save their season, the Jets need to figure out things on offense. And soon.

Jets defense hasn’t been elite

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets defense allowed only 13 points in the loss to the Patriots last week. As Rodgers told Pat McAfee, “We got to win that game, no doubt about that.”

And Rodgers is right. You must win NFL games when you give up so few points. That loss is on the offense. But that doesn’t absolve the Jets defense overall, even if the argument may sound a bit nitpicky.

If the Jets defense is “historically great” as corner D.J. Reed proclaimed in the preseason, then we haven’t seen it yet. They’ve been good, maybe very good, through three games. But they haven’t been as elite as advertised. And with the state of the offense the way it is, the Jets need their defense to be elite week after week, drive after drive, play after play.

That’s a big ask. But if the Jets plan on having any success this season, it’s a fair ask.

All-Pro lineman Quinnen Williams has played to an elite level. Though double teamed on nearly every play, Williams has an 83.5 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. He’s been excellent against the run and in the pass rush with 12 QB pressures, though he’s yet to register a sack.

In fact, the Jets didn’t sack Mac Jones at all last week. And outside of Williams and John Franklin-Myers (13 pressures, one sack), the pass rush has been inconsistent. Where’s the Jermaine Johnson who was a beast in the preseason? Carl Lawson has been a ghost. Is his bad back acting up?

In the secondary, Sauce Gardner and Reed have been good. Just not elite. Gardner has a team-high four missed tackles. Safety Jordan Whitehead, who had three picks in the opener, has been solid the first three games.

And speaking of turnovers, the Jets haven’t had one since taking the ball away four times against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Opponents have converted 17 of 37 third downs against the Jets the past two weeks. They simply can’t get off the field. Hardly ever do you see them force a three and out.

Yes, it’s nitpicking. But it’s the truth.

AFC East is even tougher than expected

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with a healthy Rodgers, it wasn’t going to be easy for the Jets to earn their first playoff berth in 13 seasons, much less overcome the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East.

But have you been watching the AFC East closely? This is a big-time problem for the Jets. Because as the Jets are stuck in mud going nowhere, the Bills remain an elite contender (despite losing to the Jets in Week 1), the Miami Dolphins are 3-0 and an absolute offensive juggernaut and even the 1-2 Patriots continue to find a way to be better. Let’s be real, the Jets haven’t defeated the Patriots since Dec. 27, 2015.

Looking past New England’s dominance against New York, it’s the top of the division that shows how much ground the Jets need to make up to truly contend. It was always expected that the Bills would be in their way, but the Dolphins just laid 70 points and over 700 yards of offense on the Denver Broncos last week. The Jets have 675 yards total offense the entire season.

Somehow the Jets must find a way to win nine of their final 14 games to make the playoffs. With Zach Wilson at quarterback. With a brutal schedule that includes the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. With four games remaining within the division, including two against the Dolphins.

It doesn’t appear to be a pretty outlook for the Jets.