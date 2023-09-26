New York Giants head coach gives major update on Saquon Barkley’s Week 4 availability

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley’s chances of playing for the New York Giants on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks got a little bit better after an update from the team’s head coach on Tuesday.

The New York Giants are in a very difficult spot as they head into their matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 4. They are 1-2 and will begin a seriously challenging three-game stretch that will see them play the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. A trio of teams in the top 15 of our latest NFL offense rankings.

With the Giants defense struggling so far, they need all the help they can get on offense and that means trying to get star running back Saquon Barkley back in the lineup as soon as possible. The Pro Bowler is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

He missed their loss on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers and his absence was notable. If they hope to keep up with Geno Smith and the Seahawks high-powered offense they will need Barkley back, and there is a decent chance he could be in action at MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants reveal Saquon Barkley has been upgraded to day-to-day

On Tuesday, during his weekly media day, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said “He’s really now I’d say in the day-to-day category. He feels a lot better today, but we’ll kinda take that all the way throughout the week and see how he improves (via SNY).”

Saquon Barkley stats (2023): 29 rushes, 114 rushing yards, 2 total touchdowns

A high ankle sprain is worse than a typical ankle sprain and can take anywhere from four to six weeks to recover from. Barkley making his return in two weeks would definitely be a faster-than-normal speed to bounce back from such an injury.

Considering his injury history, pushing him back into action too soon could be a very risky decision for the Giants.