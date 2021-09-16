New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley unhappy about having to play on short week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a difficult time of it in his return from a torn ACL last week against the Denver Broncos.

Making his first appearance since Week 2 of the 2020 season, Barkley gained 26 yards on 10 attempts as the Giants were blown out in their opener by Denver.

With no rest for the weary, Barkley and his Giants are taking on the division-rival Washington Football Team to open up Week 2 Thursday evening.

Ahead of the game, Saquon Barkley noted that “it’s not deal to play two games in four days.” The running back wasn’t necessarily questioning the NFL scheduling short weeks like we’ve seen from others in the past. Rather it’s all about his injury and having just three days off before facing one of the better defenses in the NFL.

This makes sense given that Barkley is still doing his best to get into game shape after sitting out nearly a full calendar year. Two games in four days will have an impact on that.

New York Giants need Saquon Barkley

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warm up before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Last week against Denver, Barkley’s inability to provide balance on offense was an issue. That included quarterback Daniel Jones losing a fumble deep on the Broncos’ side of the field in what was a close game in the third quarter. From there, things snowballed for New York in a 27-13 home loss.

In 32 career games, the former Penn State standout has registered 3,590 total yards and 23 touchdowns at a clip of 5.5 yards per touch.

In the 12 games he appeared without Barkley in the mix last season, Jones threw all of nine touchdowns against seven interceptions while losing five fumbles. Needless to say, balance on offense in New York has to be the name of the game in 2021.