New York Giants hiring Don Martindale as defensive coordinator

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants is filling out his coaching staff quickly, closing in on a deal to hire respected assistant Don Martindale as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Martindale, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, suddenly became available in January. The 58-year-old drew some consideration for head-coaching vacancies in 2020, but remained with Baltimore. However, the Ravens’ defense took a significant step back in 2021 due to injuries.

Giants are finalizing a deal to hire former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as their new defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2022

Viewed as one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the NFL, many knew Martindale wouldn’t be out of work for long. Days after interviewing with the New York Giants, he will now join Daboll’s staff as the play-caller for a defense with some intriguing talent.

One thing to expect from Martindale is a blitz-heavy scheme. Baltimore used the blitz 44.1% of the time this past season, the highest rate in the NFL and one of just three NFL teams with a blitz rate at 40-plus percent. A year earlier, the Ravens used the blitz against opponents on 54.9% of their pass attempts.

With New york hiring Martindale as defensive coordinator, it becomes even likelier that general manager Joe Schoen uses one of the club’s top-10 picks on an edge rusher.