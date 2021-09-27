New Orleans Saints’ Terron Armstead (elbow) out several weeks

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) is injured on a play against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is going to miss several weeks with an injured elbow, NFL Network reported Monday.

The injury is not believed to be season-ending for the nine-year veteran, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

Armstead, 30, was hurt in the first quarter of the Saints’ victory at New England on Sunday when he collided with running back Tony Jones during a block. Armstead left the game and did not return. James Hurst replaced him.

Armstead has played in 92 games (88 starts) for the Saints since the team selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He has yet to play in all 16 games of a season.

The Saints (2-1) host the New York Giants (0-3) in Week 4.

–Field Level Media