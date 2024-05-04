New Orleans Saints not ‘actively’ trying to trade star player, but remain open to offers

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the New Orleans Saints came close to clinching a playoff spot and winning the NFC South with a 9-8 record. Since they got so close to winning the division, the Saints’ chief decision-makers decided to maintain continuity by keeping GM Mickey Loomis and coach Dennis Allen. Quarterback Derek Carr is also returning for a second season.

After an up-and-down season, the Saints are hoping the changes they did make, such as adding Chase Young in free agency, and Taliese Fuaga and Kool-Aid McKinstry in the NFL Draft help boost their chances of playing postseason football in 2024.

But just because the bulk of the roster movement is done, doesn’t mean the Saints aren’t still open to making more significant changes.

One of the Saints trade rumors that won’t go away revolves around four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and adding McKinstry certainly hasn’t quieted the conversation.

There’s no doubt Lattimore is a talented player, but the cornerback has only made it through 17 games over the past two seasons, and he is set for a $14.6 million cap hit in 2024. His cap number balloons to $31.4 million in 2025.

For a team that’s seemingly always facing salary cap trouble, parting with Lattimore could be a way to lessen the burden in the future, while adding valuable draft capital or possibly even another player who can help the team win now.

While teams looking to compete aren’t typically in the business of trading some of their best players, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis admits he’s open to negotiating a Lattimore trade, for the right offer.

“When a guy is a really good player for your team, they’re not on the market per se, but there are times when you get a call and somebody makes a proposal and it might make sense for you. That’s true for any player on your team. If you get an offer you can’t refuse, you at least have to look at it. So, that’s what I would say. I’m not actively trying to trade Marshon. Marshon is such a good player, he’s an elite corner. He’s had some injuries the last couple seasons that have kept him off the field, and we’ve got to get over that. It’s not his fault, it’s just circumstances. That’s just where we’re at.” New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis on Marshon Lattimore trade rumors

While Loomis also said McKinstry’s arrival “doesn’t mean anything,” it’s very possible the Saints selected the former Alabama star with the thought of parting with Lattimore in the near future. But of course, that doesn’t mean it happens before the season kicks off, yet Loomis is making it clear that he’s open to the right offer.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024: From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew