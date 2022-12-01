New Mexico St. granted waiver to play in bowl at 5-6

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico State was approved to play in a bowl game despite playing only 10 games against FBS opponents and winning five of them.

The Aggies (5-6) had sought a waiver from the NCAA Division I football oversight committee for their extenuating circumstances. The school had an Oct. 22 game against San Jose State postponed and eventually canceled after San Jose State running back Camdan McWright was killed in a scooter accident that week.

New Mexico State, an FBS independent, was unable to schedule a replacement game against an 11th FBS opponent. Eleven is the normal scheduling requirement, with six wins being the usual mark for bowl eligibility.

The appeal was approved on Tuesday, which helps fill a spot among 82 overall bowl berths. According to the Action Network, 79 teams are bowl eligible after the inclusion of New Mexico State.

The 5-6 Aggies will be considered before any 5-7 teams. Auburn, which finished the year 5-7, is out of the running for a spot with the Aggies’ inclusion.

New Mexico State earned just its second bowl berth in 61 years.

Bowl game matchups will be finalized Sunday afternoon.

–Field Level Media