New Hampshire pulls off upset at Boston College

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College’s run of success in home games against the University of New Hampshire ended Tuesday night, when the Wildcats got a 34-point performance from junior forward Clarence Daniels and earned a 74-71 overtime victory.

New Hampshire (3-5) won at BC for the first time in 23 games, and ended a 15-game losing streak against the Eagles. It was New Hampshire’s first victory over BC since 1986.

New Hampshire scored the final eight points of the five-minute overtime. Nick Johnson scored seven of his 20 points in OT.

Daniels, who had 14 rebounds, made a 3-pointer with one second remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime tied 64-64. Daniels has scored in double figures in each of New Hampshire’s eight games this season.

The Wildcats won despite going 10:05 without making a field goal in the second half.

Jaeden Zackery tossed in a team-high 14 points for BC, which has lost three in a row.

It was the second time BC (5-5) was upset by an America East team at home this season. Maine went to BC and posted a 69-64 victory on Nov. 14.

The Eagles played without starting point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who was injured in the first half of BC’s 75-59 loss at Duke on Saturday and did not return to the game. Ashton-Langford, a graduate student, entered Tuesday’s game tied with Zackery for the team lead in scoring at 11.0 points per game.

BC’s DeMarr Langford Jr. and Prince Aligbe each fouled out in the second half. Each scored 10 points. The Eagles also received a 10-point effort from Devin McGlockton.

New Hampshire entered the contest on a five-game losing streak.

It was a 35-35 game at halftime, but the Wildcats led by as many as nine points in the second half.

Boston College was 3 for 22 from 3-point range

–Field Level Media