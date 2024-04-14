New England Patriots are spending A LOT of time with J.J. McCarthy

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Can the 2024 NFL Draft just start already? We know the New England Patriots fanbase is patiently waiting to learn who the team will select with the third overall pick, and while we know it’s going to be a quarterback, there’s no consensus on which one.

Jayden Daniels? Drake Maye? How about J.J. McCarthy?

Honestly, Patriots fans should be eager to throw their support behind any QB the team drafts. Chances are, he’ll have better odds of leading a high-powered offense than Mac Jones would have had in 2024.

Yet, that doesn’t mean there isn’t one prospect the Patriots’ front office likes more than the other options. Even though he’s viewed by most to be a tier below Daniels and Maye when it comes to talent, McCarthy might be the one the Patriots are zeroing in on.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are having dinner with McCarthy on Sunday night. This extended visit will last into Monday when they’ll host the former Michigan QB on an official visit in Foxborough.

This is an abnormal amount of time to spend with one prospect. Yet, it makes all the sense in the world, considering this is one of the biggest decisions in Patriots franchise history, at least as of late.

The Patriots can’t afford to get this one wrong, especially if they’re still receiving strong offers from other teams looking to trade up.

New England has already wrapped up their visits with Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. We don’t know how those respective visits went, but since the Patriots don’t have any control over who the Commanders select at No. 2, they need to be prepared for all scenarios at No. 3. Depending on how their visit goes, the Patriots might just leap at the opportunity to pick McCarthy over whoever’s left between Daniels and Maye.

