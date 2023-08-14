New England Patriots increase Malik Cunningham’s snaps at QB in practice

Even though it was just an exhibition game, the New England Patriots’ preseason opener featured plenty of offensive struggles. Until Malik Cunningham entered the game as a quarterback instead of wide receiver, that is.

Cunningham, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, has practiced mostly as a receiver in Patriots training camp, but his work as a dual-threat QB in college didn’t go unnoticed by Bill Belichick and Co. While Cunningham’s primary role still seems to be as a receiver where he saw snaps against the Texans, he also could be competing for a chance at the third QB job with Trace McSorley.

After Bailey Zappe started the game and handled the first half, McSorley led the next three drives. Two ended in a punt, and the other resulted in a turnover on downs. Cunningham was given an opportunity under center, and the 24-year-old promptly led a 14-play, 75-yard drive ending with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Cunningham finished the day completing 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards while adding 34 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. More importantly, he seems to have earned a longer leash and a chance at more playing time at QB.

According to Chris Mason of MassLive, Cunningham has received increased practice time at QB each of the past two days in training camp. It’s also worth noting that he also seems to be operating a different playbook, or at least is being asked to run plays that starter Mac Jones is not practicing. This could even be setting the Patriots up for a special sub-package that tries to take advantage of Cunningham’s unique dual-threat skillset often seen on display at Louisville and in the team’s preseason opener.

The Patriots’ Week 2 preseason matchup pits them against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Chances are, we’ll see more of Cunningham under center than we did against Houston.

