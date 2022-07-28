Nets stun Mavs, keep NBA 2K League 3v3 playoff hopes alive

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

On the verge of seeing their NBA 2K League 3v3 playoff chances vanish, NetsGC pulled off a reverse sweep to beat Mavs Gaming 3-2 on Wednesday in 3v3 Seed Weeks competition.

The result leaves the Nets with 10 points, level with Knicks Gaming for the fifth and final automatic Eastern Conference playoff berth. The Knicks lost 3-1 to Pacers Gaming on Wednesday.

After dropping the first two games 22-18 and 22-14, the Nets rallied to prevail 21-15, 21-19 and 23-18. In the last game, the Nets got 14 points from Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer and nine points from Alexander “Steez” Bernstein. Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck had 10 points for the Mavs.

The 3v3 Seed Weeks, which run through Friday, are finalizing five of the six playoff spots for each conference. The teams that come in sixth through 12th will compete in the Steal Open on Aug. 10-11 for the last postseason places in each conference. The 3v3 playoffs will be held Aug. 17-20 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

In other Wednesday action, Raptors Uprising GC topped Jazz Gaming 3-1, Bucks Gaming swept Hawks Talon GC 3-0, 76ers GC crushed Lakers Gaming 3-0, Celtics Crossover Gaming edged Warriors Gaming Squad 3-2, DUX Infinitos downed Grizz Gaming 3-0, and the Gen.G Tigers clobbered Blazer5 Gaming 3-0.

Seven matches are scheduled for Thursday:

–Knicks Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

–Lakers Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Magic Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Mavs Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Pacers Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Pistons GT

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points (x-clinched playoff spot):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Wizards District Gaming, 22, 18

x-2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 20, 16

x-3. 76ers GC, 17, 13

x-4. Hawks Talon GC, 19, 13

5. Knicks Gaming, 18, 10

6. NetsGC, 19, 10

7. Hornets Venom GT, 18, 9

8. Raptors Uprising GC, 16, 7

9. Grizz Gaming, 19, 7

10. Heat Check Gaming, 16, 7

11. Magic Gaming, 15, 5

12. Gen.G Tigers, 16, 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Pacers Gaming, 22, 18

x-2. Bucks Gaming, 18, 15

x-3. Pistons GT, 19, 14

x-4. DUX Infinitos, 22, 13

x-5. Lakers Gaming, 19, 12

6. Cavs Legion GC, 18, 10

7. Warriors Gaming Squad, 17, 9

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 15, 9

9. Kings Guard Gaming, 15, 8

10. Jazz Gaming, 17, 7

11. Mavs Gaming, 16, 7

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 17, 6

–Field Level Media