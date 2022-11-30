Nets guard Ben Simmons (calf) out at least 3 games

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three games with an upper left calf strain, the club announced prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Simmons departed during the second quarter of Monday’s 109-102 home victory over the Orlando Magic. The team initially termed his ailment as a left knee injury on Monday.

Simmons missed time earlier this season with a left knee injury.

The 26-year-old had offseason back surgery after not playing at all last season. He was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in February as part of the deal in which James Harden went to Philadelphia.

Simmons is averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 17 games (12 starts).

The Nets also said that big man Yuta Watanabe will miss at least one more week due to a right hamstring strain. Watanabe last played on Nov. 20 and will miss his sixth straight game on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media