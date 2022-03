Feb 27, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) dribbles the ball around the outside of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dallion Johnson (23) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Nebraska defeated Penn State 93-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens has been ruled out of Sunday’s regular-season finale on the road against No. 10 Wisconsin because of a hand injury.

McGowens sustained the injury in the Cornhuskers’ 78-70 victory over No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday. He collected 26 points and four rebounds in that contest.

McGowens has averaged a team-best 17.2 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds for Nebraska (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten).

–Field Level Media