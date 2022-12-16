Nebraska parts ways with Mickey Joseph, accused of domestic violence

Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Mickey Joseph, who served as interim coach of Nebraska for nine games this season, is no longer employed by the school after his arrest for felony domestic violence.

The school said Friday that Joseph’s separation date was Dec. 6. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave after his Nov. 30 arrest.

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” a school spokesman told media outlets via statement.

It is unclear whether Nebraska will honor the remainder of Joseph’s $600,000 assistant coach yearly contract, which would have run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Joseph, 54, was arrested on suspicion of choking and punching his wife and pulling her hair during a dispute on Nov. 30. He was released on bond the following day and ordered not to have contact with his wife.

Joseph’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

The incident occurred just days after Matt Rhule was tabbed as Nebraska’s new coach. Rhule was considering having Joseph on his staff but that is no longer a possibility.

Joseph became interim coach after Scott Frost was fired after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10 that dropped the team’s record to 1-2.

The Cornhuskers went 3-6 under Joseph to finish the season with a 4-8 record.

