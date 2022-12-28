NBA roundup: Luka Doncic makes NBA history, Mavs edge Knicks in OT

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and converted a put-back with one second left to force overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks emerged with a 126-121 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday.

It marked the first 60/20/10 performance in NBA history. New York sent Doncic to the free-throw line with a take foul, leading 115-112 with 4.2 seconds remaining. Doncic sunk the first shot, then — after intentionally missing the second — chased down the carom tipped backwards from a scrum and hoisted up a shot just before the buzzer to knot the score at 115.

In overtime, Dallas did not yield a field goal for more than four minutes, building a five-point lead in the process. Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie put the game away with foul shooting down the stretch.

Doncic’s historic performance overshadowed a career-best night from New York’s Quentin Grimes, who scored a personal-high 33 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers. Julius Randle added 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the loss, and Mitchell Robinson added 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Lakers 129, Magic 110

LeBron James scored 28 points to lead six players in double figures as visiting Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Orlando.

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Troy Brown Jr. matched his season high with 15 points. Patrick Beverley scored 14 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 10.

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner scored 15 apiece. Terrence Ross scored 13, Moritz Wagner had 12 and Bol Bol chipped in 10.

Wizards 116, 76ers 111

Kristaps Porzingis collected 24 points and 10 rebounds as host Washington overcame Joel Embiid’s 48-point performance and ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points and Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura each added 14 to send the Wizards to their third win in four games following a 10-game losing skid.

Embiid made 17 of 32 shots from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line for the 76ers. James Harden recorded 26 points and 13 assists and Tobias Harris added 15 points.

Celtics 126, Rockets 102

Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to become the NBA’s second 1,000-point scorer this season as host Boston coasted past Houston.

Boston shot 47.3 percent for the game and was 20 of 56 (35.7 percent) from long range, setting a franchise record for most 3-point attempts in a regulation game. Brown and Tatum each hit six triples. Robert Williams III had 11 points and 15 rebounds while Tatum added eight rebounds and four assists in Boston’s third straight win.

Jalen Green had a team-high 28 points and Kevin Porter Jr. contributed 22 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who have lost six of their past seven games. A Brown steal and Tatum windmill dunk came during a quick 7-2 stretch late in the fourth that put an exclamation point on Boston’s eighth straight home win against Western Conference foes dating back to last season.

Pacers 129, Hawks 114

Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton combined to score 51 points and Indiana beat Atlanta in Indianapolis to break a four-game losing streak against the visitors.

It was Indiana’s first victory over Atlanta since May 6, 2021. Hield scored 28 points. Haliburton scored 23 points, 16 in the second half, hitting 9 of 16 shots from the field, and added seven assists. Atlanta was led by John Collins, who scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double before fouling out. Trae Young tallied 22 points and 10 assists before leaving the game with 3:51 to play with a left calf contusion.

Indiana was ahead by 16 in the third quarter and had a 96-86 advantage going into the fourth. Atlanta cut the deficit to 103-97 on a basket by Collins at 8:51, but the Pacers went on a 17-3 run and took a 20-point lead with 5:54 left.

Clippers 124, Raptors 113

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto.

Paul George added 23 points for the Clippers, who have won two in a row. Former Raptor Norman Powell scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter for the Clippers, who are 2-1 on a five-game road trip. Reggie Jackson added 20 points, and former Raptor Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points for the Raptors, who had won their two previous games. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points, O.G. Anunoby scored 18, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Fred VanVleet left the game during the third quarter with a stiff back.

Thunder 130, Spurs 114

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and Mike Muscala added 19 off the bench as Oklahoma City earned a victory over visiting San Antonio to complete the longest homestand in franchise history.

Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who have sparked a mini revival by going 4-3 during the run of home games with all three defeats coming by one possession. The bench scored 68 points, the second most during a game in Oklahoma City history.

Devin Vassell scored 20 points for the Spurs and Keldon Johnson added 19 as San Antonio lost for the fifth time in its past seven games. The Spurs were playing for the second time in two nights after earning a victory over the Utah Jazz at home Monday.

Suns 125, Grizzlies 108

Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as visiting Phoenix snapped Memphis’ seven-game home winning streak.

Washington came off the bench and sunk 10 of 21 shots to go along with eight assists. Chris Paul, who was 4-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line, had 14 points and six assists. Jock Landale added 16 points and Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points and six assists. Desmond Bane added 14 points.

Warriors 110, Hornets 105

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga hit three key late hoops as Golden State survived a cold shooting night from 3-point range to edge visiting Charlotte.

Playing once again without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors improved their league-best home record to 14-2 despite watching an 18-point lead disappear. Kuminga finished with 14 points.

Losing for the fourth time as they concluded a six-game trip, the Hornets got 21 points and 10 rebounds from LaMelo Ball, 19 points from Terry Rozier and a game-high 13 rebounds from Mason Plumlee.

Nuggets 113, Kings 106

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and visiting Denver rallied from 20 down to beat Sacramento.

Jamal Murray had 25 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 11 for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Kevin Huerter had 21, Harrison Barnes finished with 13 and Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles added 11 apiece for Sacramento.

–Field Level Media