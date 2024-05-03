NBA investigating Patrick Beverley’s actions in Milwaukee Bucks elimination game

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Emotions were already stirred up heading into Thursday night’s NBA Playoffs matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers as Patrick Beverley and company were facing elimination. Already facing a 3-1 deficit after being without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire first-round series, the Bucks found themselves down 15 at the start of the fourth quarter.

By the time Beverley checked back into the game with just over eight minutes left in the game, the Bucks were facing a nearly insurmountable 20-point deficit. Tensions only heightened as the minutes waned, and by the time Pat Bev subbed out for the final time, the Bucks were done, down 114-94 with 152 seconds remaining.

So when the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted during a timeout, Beverley lost his cool, chucking a basketball into the stands and hitting an innocent bystander.

Beverley tells a bit of a different story, suggesting that crowd’s section was being rowdy all night. Whether the crowd was being unruly or not, the NBA won’t take the competitive combo guard’s actions lightly, and now he’s being investigated by the league.

Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/e2o0lcqZtg — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

According to multiple sources on the scene, one fan located behind the Bucks’ bench shouted, “Cancun on 3,” a clear shot at Milwaukee’s pending playoff elimination.

Meanwhile, when asked about the incident, Beverley said, “Nah, don’t worry about that. Nothing.”

Pat Beverley’s controversial night continued with rude postgame exchange

Later, once Patrick Beverley got back to the locker room, as you can imagine, there were several media members waiting to grill him about his odd night thus far. But things got even more weird, if you can believe it.

When longtime ESPN producer Malinda Adams tried asking Beverley a question, the Bucks guard asked if she subscribed to his podcast, ‘The Pat Bev Podcast.’ Adams was truthful, telling Beverley she does not subscribe, so he told her, “You can’t interview me then. No disrespect”

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

It was an odd exchange, but being that emotions were running high, we can see why Beverley was fired up, but he knew what he did was wrong.

According to Adams, Beverley later called with an apology.

I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. I am humbled. Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I've been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win. — Malinda Adams (@MalindaAdams) May 3, 2024

After a night of reflection, Beverley had another message for the public on Friday morning.

But I have to be better. And I will 🙏🏾❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

