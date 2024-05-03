Los Angeles Lakers’ next coach could come from a current NBA Playoff team

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham following a 90-74 record in two seasons. Now, the search for the next Lakers coach is on, and Los Angeles is expected to cast a wide net involving a large range of top candidates across the NBA.

Last time, that search led to Ham, who had no previous experience as an NBA head coach. But this time, the Lakers’ next coach could come with experience.

Los Angeles Lakers eyeing Tyronn Lue?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Shams Charania, current Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue would “immediately” become a candidate for the Lakers’ coaching vacancy. This scenario could gain steam if the Clippers are eliminated in the first round of their NBA Playoffs matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Other reports suggest the Clippers are actively working toward a contract extension with Lue, no matter what happens in the playoff series. However, even if Lue doesn’t become available, the Lakers will have plenty of other qualified candidates; they just might not have the same experience or success as Lue has had, especially in the LA market.

Related: 4 Los Angeles Lakers coaching candidates following Darvin Ham’s Friday firing

The Athletic also points to top Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and even J.J. Redick as top Lakers coaching candidates to replace Ham.

But it’s very early in the process, and the Lakers may want to take more time with their process to make sure they get the right coach who can get the most out of Anthony Davis and LeBron James while keeping an eye on future development.

Related: Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat era could be nearing an end, according to NBA’s David Aldridge