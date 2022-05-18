NBA announces All-Rookie first, second teams

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers each were unanimous selections for the NBA All-Rookie first team announced Wednesday.

Barnes, Cunningham and Mobley each received the maximum total of 200 points for the first team. Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic (183 points) and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets (158 points) also made the first team.

The NBA All-Rookie second team included Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans (123 points), Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder (122 points), Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets (81 points), Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls (75 points) and Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers (52 points).

The first-team announcement was the latest honor in a standout season for Barnes, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year earlier this month. He finished the season with 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Cunningham led all rookies with 17.4 points per game. Mobley pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, which led the rookie class.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors tallied 47 points, just shy of Duarte for the final spot on the second team.

All-Rookie first team:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

All-Rookie second team:

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

–Field Level Media