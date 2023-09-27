NBA 2K League prez Brendan Donohue stepping down

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Brendan Donohue is stepping down as president of the NBA 2K League.

He will stay on through the end of October to assist with the transition to new leadership.

Donohue became the NBA 2K League’s first president in 2017 and has overseen its substantial growth through six seasons. The esports league has expanded to 25 teams from its original 17, including 22 NBA-affiliated franchises and teams based in Australia, China and Mexico.

“We thank Brendan for all of his efforts in overseeing the launch and expansion of an entirely new league,” said Salvatore LaRocca, NBA president of global partnerships. “Under his leadership, the NBA 2K League has built a strong global following and presence in the esports community, and we see more opportunities for growth in the coming years given the enormous popularity and interest in the NBA 2K franchise.”

This past season, the league saw more than a 50 percent increase in average minutes watched on the YouTube and Twitch platforms.

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead the NBA 2K League and witness its evolution over these past six years,” Donohue said. “Working and engaging with talented colleagues, the very best NBA 2K players in the world and a growing community of passionate fans has been such a rewarding experience. I am proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to taking on my next challenge in the sports industry.”

Donohue joined the NBA league office in 2009 and worked in marketing and business operations before taking on the position with the NBA 2K League.

