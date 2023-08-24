Nats OF Stone Garrett (fractured fibula) lands on IL

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Stone Garrett on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a fractured left fibula.

Garrett was carted off the field in the eighth inning of the Nationals’ 9-1 loss to the host New York Yankees.

He was injured when his leg slammed into the wall in right field while he was trying to rob DJ LeMahieu’s homer.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “When he went down like that, my heart dropped.”

Garrett, 27, is batting .269 with nine homers and 40 RBIs through 89 games this season, his first with the Nationals.

In a corresponding move, Washington recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium.

Downs, 25, batted .400 (2-for-5) with four walks, four runs, one RBI and two steals in six games with the Nationals earlier this season.

