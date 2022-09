Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals placed reliever Victor Arano on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

The designation is retroactive to Friday for the 27-year-old right-hander, who is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and one save in 43 appearances this season.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.

Machado, 29, is 1-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season with Washington.

–Field Level Media