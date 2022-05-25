Nationals end 9-game skid to Dodgers, 1-0

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Erick Fedde scattered four hits over six innings and Cesar Hernandez had a run-scoring single as the Washington Nationals avoided being swept by the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Fedde (3-3) had six strikeouts and a walk to lead Washington to just its third win in its past 10 games. The Nats ended a nine-game losing streak to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers, who were blanked for the first time this season, lost for just the second time in their past 11 contests after winning the first two games of the series by a combined score of 19-5.

Fedde and Dodgers starter Julio Urias (3-4) were in control early, as each team had just one runner advance past second base in the first 5 1/2 innings.

But that changed in the bottom of the sixth when the Nationals broke through against Urias.

Victor Robles led off with a walk before taking second on Alcides Escobar’s bunt down the third-base line, with Hernandez following with a single to left to plate Robles for the only run of the game.

Urias, however, kept his composure and finished his six-inning outing by allowing just the one run on four hits to go along with three strikeouts and three walks. He was relieved by Yency Almonte in the bottom of the seventh.

Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. retired the side in the seventh. Kyle Finnegan silenced the Dodgers in the eighth, despite giving up a single to Trea Turner and an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman.

Tanner Rainey walked Max Muncy and yielded a single to Gavin Lux in the ninth before getting Will Smith to fly out to the right-field warning track to pick up his fourth save of the season.

The Dodgers, who went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, had just one runner advance to third base, as Chris Taylor was left stranded in the second inning.

–Field Level Media