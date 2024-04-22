NASCAR takes Erik Jones car for further evaluation after Talladega

Erik Jones was released from UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama overnight and returned home to North Carolina following his violent crash on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

No information about his condition was released.

UPDATE: Per @LEGACYMotorClub, as of 12:30 a.m. ET, @Erik_Jones was evaluated and released from the UAB University Hospital in Birmingham and returned home to North Carolina. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 22, 2024

Jones crashed hard into the wall on Lap 151 as part of a failed Toyota team strategy to pit early and jump ahead of the Chevrolet and Ford teams. It didn’t work as aggressive shoves from John Hunter Nemechek entering the corner into Bubba Wallace then sent Jones into the wall.

In real time, you can hear Jones express immediate pain about his back and said he needed help. It’s hard to listen to.

He was ultimately released from the infield care center and even fulfilled post-race media obligations but needed to check himself into UAB University Hospital once the adrenaline wore off.

NASCAR has also taken the Legacy Motor Club No. 43 back to its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina to better understand where the chassis might have been compromised and potentially placed Jones in danger.

It’s how the league decides what safety changes to implement in the future.

Jones is still listed as the driver of the No. 43 for this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. Should a reserve driver be necessary, Truck Series contender Corey Heim holds that distinction for Legacy and 23XI Racing.

