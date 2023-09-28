NASCAR returning to Indianapolis oval, Brickyard 400 in 2024

Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the worst kept secrets in NASCAR was made official on Thursday with the announcement that the Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would return to the 2.5-mile circle track and away from the road course.

Specifically, it’s the return of the Brickyard 400 on the event’s 30th anniversary, a weekend slated for July 20 and 21.

Boles did his best to not tip his hand last month during the Cup Series weekend at the Racing Capitol of the World but made it clear even in an interview with Sportsnaut that he wanted to see NASCAR return to the super oval, but only if the sanctioning body and television partner agreed to it.

“While it’s been exciting to watch the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series drivers tackle the IMS road course over the last three years, being back on the oval for the 30th anniversary is a much-anticipated homecoming for drivers and fans alike, “Boles said in a release on Thursday afternoon. “Whether you’ve been with us all 30 years or are a new fan, the celebration as we ‘come back around’ will be can’t-miss and truly unforgettable.”

NASCAR also conducted a tire compatibility test with the current Cup Series car on the Monday and Tuesday after the most recent race weekend in central Indiana.

The race weekend at IMS has taken place on the infield road course over the past three years, races that were won by AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell respectively but next year will actually be the first time five years that fans will be able to attend the Brickyard 400 as the 2020 edition took place with no fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news will be largely met with applause from inside the industry with most drivers expressing to Sportsnaut last month they preferred racing on the oval to the road course layout.

Kevin Harvick, who has three Brickyard 400 wins, has compared racing on the road course to be ‘lesser than’ and akin to ‘racing on the parking lot.’

Kyle Busch, who has two Brickyard 400 wins, has been equally harsh in his assessment of moving to the IndyCar and F1 road course layout.

“I don’t know why we ever went to the road course, to be honest with you. I don’t think it did an uptick or changed a damn thing at Indy,” Busch said. “If we can’t do a good enough job getting enough people to Indy to suffice us staying on the oval, then we need to go somewhere else.”

Denny Hamlin, who is still seeking his first PPG Trophy, says NASCAR is getting a crown jewel back. Defending road course winner, McDowell, was justifiable mixed on the impending decision after winning the race last month.

He called the decision lame.

“You know me, I’m biased. I want to run on as many road courses as we can, but I do understand the prestigiousness of running the Brickyard and being on the oval,” McDowell said. “I do think that this Next Gen car is going to put on a good race – a better race than our previous generation car here.”

Kyle Larson is going to attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year and has long looked forward to the chance to race on both.

“Yeah, I’m in favor of that,” Larson said. “It’s a way more important race and I think we would all agree that we prefer to kissing the bricks after winning the oval instead of the road course. But, I have fun on the road course too so whatever it ends up being, I’m cool with it but it just means more on the oval there.”

Alongside the return announcement, and owing to the anniversary, the event’s logo features a retro color scheme with purples and golds reminiscent of those used during the 1990s when the race was won by the likes of Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jarrett and Ricky Rudd.

The news came out on the same day as the announcement that the All Star Race would return to North Wilkesboro Speedway next year. The full 2024 NASCAR schedule is expected to be released next week.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.