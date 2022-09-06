NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

Check out the latest NASCAR results that will be updated after every race. Save. Bookmark. Stay-up-to-date.
Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?
Erik Jones won the Southern 500 after leading 23 laps out of the 367-lap event. It was Jones’ first victory of the season. William Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Busch won Stage 2; however, neither were there to battle Jones and Denny Hamlin at the end of the event. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.
NASCAR results last weekend
Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.
Southern 500, September 4
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|PTS
|Laps Led
|PP
|1
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|367
|45
|23
|5
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|367
|44
|6
|3
|8
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|Richard Childress Racing
|367
|38
|4
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|367
|40
|64
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|367
|44
|6
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|367
|32
|7
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|367
|30
|11
|8
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|367
|45
|50
|1
|9
|45
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|23XI Racing
|367
|29
|4
|10
|48
|Alex Bowman (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|367
|31
|11
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|367
|26
|12
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|367
|25
|13
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|367
|34
|14
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|367
|23
|15
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|367
|0
|16
|2
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Team Penske
|367
|21
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon (P)
|Richard Childress Racing
|367
|20
|18
|99
|Daniel Suarez (P)
|Trackhouse Racing
|367
|22
|19
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|366
|18
|20
|1
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Trackhouse Racing
|366
|22
|1
|21
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|366
|16
|22
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|366
|15
|23
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|365
|0
|24
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|365
|13
|4
|25
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|365
|0
|1
|26
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|365
|11
|27
|14
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|363
|10
|28
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|363
|9
|29
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|361
|0
|30
|18
|Kyle Busch (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|345
|25
|155
|1
|31
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|336
|21
|48
|32
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|331
|5
|33
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|274
|4
|34
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|236
|0
|35
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|164
|2
|36
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|113
|1
How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?
The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.
How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?
NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.
Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?
Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.
Previous NASCAR results
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, September 3
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|PTS
|Laps Led
|PP
|1
|9
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|147
|59
|82
|6
|2
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|147
|46
|47
|3
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|147
|36
|4
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|147
|50
|12
|1
|5
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|147
|0
|1
|6
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|147
|43
|7
|18
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|147
|0
|8
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|147
|30
|9
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Sam Hunt Racing
|147
|0
|10
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|147
|37
|2
|11
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|147
|26
|12
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Kaulig Racing
|147
|25
|13
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|147
|24
|14
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|147
|39
|3
|15
|48
|Ross Chastain
|Big Machine Racing
|147
|0
|16
|34
|Kyle Weatherman
|Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|147
|23
|17
|45
|Stefan Parsons
|Alpha Prime Racing
|147
|0
|18
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|147
|19
|19
|4
|Bayley Currey
|JD Motorsports
|147
|18
|20
|91
|Mason Massey
|DGM Racing
|147
|17
|21
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|147
|16
|22
|44
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|147
|15
|23
|38
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|147
|14
|24
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Our Motorsports
|147
|13
|25
|08
|David Starr
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|147
|12
|26
|36
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|146
|11
|27
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|JD Motorsports
|146
|10
|28
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|145
|9
|29
|78
|Brandon Brown
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|145
|8
|30
|35
|Dawson Cram
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|145
|7
|31
|47
|Brennan Poole
|Mike Harmon Racing
|86
|0
|32
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|MBM Motorsports
|83
|5
|33
|07
|Joe Graf Jr.
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|61
|4
|34
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|56
|8
|35
|02
|Ty Dillon
|Our Motorsports
|55
|0
|36
|68
|Kris Wright
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|55
|1
|37
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Our Motorsports
|51
|1
|38
|5
|Tommy Joe Martins
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|44
|1
