NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?

Erik Jones won the Southern 500 after leading 23 laps out of the 367-lap event. It was Jones’ first victory of the season. William Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Busch won Stage 2; however, neither were there to battle Jones and Denny Hamlin at the end of the event. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.

NASCAR results last weekend

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.

Southern 500, September 4

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP 1 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 367 45 23 5 2 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 367 44 6 3 8 Tyler Reddick (P) Richard Childress Racing 367 38 4 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 367 40 64 5 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 367 44 6 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 367 32 7 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 367 30 11 8 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 367 45 50 1 9 45 Bubba Wallace (P) 23XI Racing 367 29 4 10 48 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports 367 31 11 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 367 26 12 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 367 25 13 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 367 34 14 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 367 23 15 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing 367 0 16 2 Austin Cindric (P) Team Penske 367 21 17 3 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing 367 20 18 99 Daniel Suarez (P) Trackhouse Racing 367 22 19 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 366 18 20 1 Ross Chastain (P) Trackhouse Racing 366 22 1 21 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 366 16 22 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports 366 15 23 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 365 0 24 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 365 13 4 25 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 365 0 1 26 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 365 11 27 14 Chase Briscoe (P) Stewart-Haas Racing 363 10 28 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 363 9 29 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 361 0 30 18 Kyle Busch (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 345 25 155 1 31 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 336 21 48 32 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 331 5 33 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing 274 4 34 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 236 0 35 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 164 2 36 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 113 1 Official NASCAR results provided following race

How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.

How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?

NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.

Previous NASCAR results

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, September 3

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP 1 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports 147 59 82 6 2 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing 147 46 47 3 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 147 36 4 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 147 50 12 1 5 17 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 147 0 1 6 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 147 43 7 18 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 147 0 8 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports 147 30 9 26 John Hunter Nemechek Sam Hunt Racing 147 0 10 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 147 37 2 11 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports 147 26 12 10 Landon Cassill Kaulig Racing 147 25 13 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 147 24 14 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 147 39 3 15 48 Ross Chastain Big Machine Racing 147 0 16 34 Kyle Weatherman Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 147 23 17 45 Stefan Parsons Alpha Prime Racing 147 0 18 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 147 19 19 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports 147 18 20 91 Mason Massey DGM Racing 147 17 21 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 147 16 22 44 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing 147 15 23 38 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing 147 14 24 27 Jeb Burton Our Motorsports 147 13 25 08 David Starr SS-Greenlight Racing 147 12 26 36 Josh Williams DGM Racing 146 11 27 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports 146 10 28 31 Myatt Snider Jordan Anderson Racing 145 9 29 78 Brandon Brown B.J. McLeod Motorsports 145 8 30 35 Dawson Cram Emerling-Gase Motorsports 145 7 31 47 Brennan Poole Mike Harmon Racing 86 0 32 66 J.J. Yeley MBM Motorsports 83 5 33 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Greenlight Racing 61 4 34 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing 56 8 35 02 Ty Dillon Our Motorsports 55 0 36 68 Kris Wright Brandonbilt Motorsports 55 1 37 23 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports 51 1 38 5 Tommy Joe Martins B.J. McLeod Motorsports 44 1 Official NASCAR results provided following race

