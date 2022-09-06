fbpx
Published September 6, 2022

NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

Get the latest NASCAR results, updated after every race, including laps led and many more stats. Bookmark and stay up to date with Sportsnaut.

Austin Konenski
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the latest NASCAR results that will be updated after every race. Save. Bookmark. Stay-up-to-date.

Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?

Erik Jones won the Southern 500 after leading 23 laps out of the 367-lap event. It was Jones’ first victory of the season. William Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Busch won Stage 2; however, neither were there to battle Jones and Denny Hamlin at the end of the event. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.

NASCAR results last weekend

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.

Southern 500, September 4

FinishCarDriverTeamLapsPTSLaps LedPP
143Erik JonesPetty GMS Motorsports36745235
211Denny Hamlin (P)Joe Gibbs Racing367446
38Tyler Reddick (P)Richard Childress Racing36738
422Joey Logano (P)Team Penske3674064
520Christopher Bell (P)Joe Gibbs Racing36744
634Michael McDowellFront Row Motorsports36732
76Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing3673011
824William Byron (P)Hendrick Motorsports36745501
945Bubba Wallace (P)23XI Racing367294
1048Alex Bowman (P)Hendrick Motorsports36731
1110Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas Racing36726
125Kyle Larson (P)Hendrick Motorsports36725
1312Ryan Blaney (P)Team Penske36734
1441Cole CusterStewart-Haas Racing36723
1523Ty Gibbs23XI Racing3670
162Austin Cindric (P)Team Penske36721
173Austin Dillon (P)Richard Childress Racing36720
1899Daniel Suarez (P)Trackhouse Racing36722
1931Justin HaleyKaulig Racing36618
201Ross Chastain (P)Trackhouse Racing366221
2121Harrison BurtonWood Brothers Racing36616
2242Ty DillonPetty GMS Motorsports36615
2316Daniel HemricKaulig Racing3650
247Corey LaJoieSpire Motorsports365134
2577Landon CassillSpire Motorsports36501
2617Chris BuescherRFK Racing36511
2714Chase Briscoe (P)Stewart-Haas Racing36310
2838Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports3639
2978B.J. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports3610
3018Kyle Busch (P)Joe Gibbs Racing345251551
3119Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs Racing3362148
3251Cody WareRick Ware Racing3315
334Kevin Harvick (P)Stewart-Haas Racing2744
3415J.J. YeleyRick Ware Racing2360
3547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty Racing1642
369Chase Elliott (P)Hendrick Motorsports1131
Official NASCAR results provided following race

How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?

NASCAR: Ambetter 301
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.

How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?

NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

NASCAR: M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.

Previous NASCAR results

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, September 3

FinishCarDriverTeamLapsPTSLaps LedPP
19Noah GragsonJR Motorsports14759826
22Sheldon CreedRichard Childress Racing1474647
316A.J. AllmendingerKaulig Racing14736
47Justin AllgaierJR Motorsports14750121
517Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports14701
654Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing14743
718Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing1470
88Josh BerryJR Motorsports14730
926John Hunter NemechekSam Hunt Racing1470
1021Austin HillRichard Childress Racing147372
111Sam MayerJR Motorsports14726
1210Landon CassillKaulig Racing14725
1311Daniel HemricKaulig Racing14724
1419Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs Racing147393
1548Ross ChastainBig Machine Racing1470
1634Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji Motorsports14723
1745Stefan ParsonsAlpha Prime Racing1470
1839Ryan SiegRSS Racing14719
194Bayley CurreyJD Motorsports14718
2091Mason MasseyDGM Racing14717
2151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements Racing14716
2244Ryan EllisAlpha Prime Racing14715
2338Kyle SiegRSS Racing14714
2427Jeb BurtonOur Motorsports14713
2508David StarrSS-Greenlight Racing14712
2636Josh WilliamsDGM Racing14611
276Ryan VargasJD Motorsports14610
2831Myatt SniderJordan Anderson Racing1459
2978Brandon BrownB.J. McLeod Motorsports1458
3035Dawson CramEmerling-Gase Motorsports1457
3147Brennan PooleMike Harmon Racing860
3266J.J. YeleyMBM Motorsports835
3307Joe Graf Jr.SS-Greenlight Racing614
3498Riley HerbstStewart-Haas Racing568
3502Ty DillonOur Motorsports550
3668Kris WrightBrandonbilt Motorsports551
3723Anthony AlfredoOur Motorsports511
385Tommy Joe MartinsB.J. McLeod Motorsports441
