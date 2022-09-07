NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The rumors continue to fly as Kyle Busch looks to decide on his home for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. According to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi, a return to Joe Gibbs Racing would be a shocking development.

How did Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing reach this point? What’s next for the organization?

Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing have possibly reached the end

When you think of Toyota, you think of Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing. The two parties have been together for countless years but it appears the end might be near as Busch continues to go through the free agency process.

This is what Bianchi had to say in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I would be very shocked if he returned to Joe Gibbs Racing. I would be absolutely flabbergasted and just stunned if he returns to Joe Gibbs Racing and you read the tealeaves on what (Kyle Busch) has said kinda publicly these last few weeks and kinda read between the lines a little bit. It certainly seems like he’s kind of acknowledging that a return to Joe Gibbs Racing is unlikely though he hasn’t publicly acknowledged that. I don’t think he’s gonna return, from the conversations I’ve had with people.” Jordan Bianchi on Kyle Busch’s situation

It is insane that both sides have reached this point. There is no reason that Busch should not be in the No. 18 car next season. Sure, the sponsorship gap is a major problem, but a one-year bridge deal would allow them more time.

This is not how the story is supposed to end. Joe Gibbs brought in the young driver after getting fired from one of the best NASCAR Cup Series organizations in Hendrick Motorsports and gave him a chance.

Granted, Busch had a lot of suitors at the time. This is now a scenario where the driver that put Toyota on the map is no longer in its camp. Busch owns a major Truck Series team and won the first points-paying race for Toyota in the Cup Series.

There is always a shot that Busch could shock people and return to Joe Gibbs Racing or even move over to 23XI Racing. However, this possibility is one that no one could see coming before Mars decided to leave NASCAR at the end of 2022.

Who would take over the role of Toyota’s most notable driver? Denny Hamlin would probably be that driver as he owns 23XI Racing and remains a major leader for drivers and teams alike.

No one wants to see Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing. But, the reality of it might be coming soon and it begs the question of who would replace him in the vacant seat.

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s replacement for Kyle Busch

This should not be a shocker if you have been paying attention to NASCAR this season. If Busch ends up leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs is almost certainly going into the No. 18 car.

Gibbs, 19, is the grandson of Joe Gibbs and has been the substitute driver for 23XI Racing. The 19-year-old has one top-10 finish and a 19.0 average finish. It would rank as the 24th best average finish among full-time drivers.

It has been a fine job for Gibbs in his replacement of Kurt Busch, but nothing special as of now. However, the best idea would be to get the young driver in the No. 18 car for the 2023 NASCAR season and let him develop if Busch departs.

It will likely take many years before Gibbs will truly compete in the vehicle and it would be a similar scenario to William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports. Byron is in his fifth full-time season and finally reached more than one victory.

That seems to be a reasonable expectation for Gibbs moving forward. Denny Hamlin is still racing at a high level and Christopher Bell is on the verge of breaking out as a possible Championship 4 contender.

Gibbs will develop at his own rate and it’s important to remember that it will take time. Gone are the days of rookie drivers entering the NASCAR Cup Series and running competitively right away.

There will be growing pains and no doubt that he would get every single opportunity to make it work in the No. 18 car. It has been a fast rise for the young driver and it could be taking another level up soon.