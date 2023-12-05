NASCAR Jimmie Johnson sets first handful of comeback races

Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Legacy Motor Club buried the lede a bit in a sponsorship announcement that confirmed a partnership with Advent Health.

Sure, gaining a partner that had been affiliated with Trackhouse Racing the past several seasons was a significant addition to the organization but the release also detailed three races that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson would enter as part of a part-time schedule.

Johnson co-owns Legacy Motor Club alongside longtime GMS Racing owner Maurice Gallagher. He raced three times last season and had planned to make several more starts by the end of the season before a family tragedy ended his campaign.

Johnson did not compete in NASCAR at all the previous two seasons as he raced IMSA and IndyCar after retiring from full-time Cup Series competition. His ownership stake in Legacy M.C. gives him a chance to run a pick-and-choose schedule.

In 2024, Johnson plans to run an undetermined number of races and that schedule now includes starts at Texas Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and Kansas Speedway in the first half of the season.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.